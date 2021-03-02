GRAYSON The two suspects in an early February robbery of a cell phone store in Grayson are under indictment, according to the town’s police chief.
Chief Travis Steele said the two suspects are currently out of state and law enforcement is working on locating them. He said investigators were able to identify them and present evidence to a Carter County grand jury in order to secure an indictment.
“All we need to do now is locate and bring them into court,” Steele said.
The two suspects entered the AT&T store Feb. 2, brandished weapons at the clerk and made off with between $50,000 and $70,000 in merchandise, as well as $2,800 in cash, according to police.
They then made off with the ill-gotten goods in a car with Florida tags, police said.
