A Wheelersburg man who was set for trial on charges of buying children to rape in exchange for drugs and cash took a last-minute plea deal on Wednesday.
Larry Dean Porter, 71, entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in Columbus to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, one count of conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and two counts of child sex trafficking.
He faces up to life in prison.
Porter was arrested in 2020 when authorities in Jackson County, Ohio, hemmed him up in a sting, court records show. According to federal court records, Porter thought he was buying a child to rape when authorities took him in.
Subsequent investigation revealed Porter's scheme to trade drugs for kids dated back to the early 2000s, records show. Prosecutors said in filings that Porter would intentionally string out the parents or guardians of the victims, and then force them to hand over their children in exchange for painkillers.
Porter and co-defendant Josh Aldridge were the last in the 10-person ring indicted by the federal authorities. Both were scheduled for trial on Aug. 15.
