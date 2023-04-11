NEW ALBANY, Ind. The man suspected of killing four people and injuring others Monday in a mass shooting in Louisville was a standout athlete and the son of an Indiana high school basketball coach.
Connor Sturgeon died Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire with police at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday morning, authorities said.
Sturgeon was an employee at the bank, according to police.
He was a 2016 graduate of Floyd Central High School in southern Indiana, about 14 miles from downtown Louisville, and won an award his senior year as the top boys track athlete in the New Albany/Jeffersonville area.
During the 2015-16 season, Sturgeon finished 20th in the state championship meet in the 400-meter run.
Sturgeon was also a member of the Floyd Central basketball team, which was coached by his father, Todd Sturgeon. The elder Sturgeon resigned from the position before the 2022-23 season.
In 2020, Connor Sturgeon graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science degree in Commerce and Business Administration and a master of science degree.