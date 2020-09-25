ASHLAND The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department took another suspected drug dealer off the street Wednesday, following a search warrant in Ashland.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said he was addressing a “community blight” when his department and the DEA busted out a search warrant Wednesday in the 2500 block of Crawford Street in Ashland.
The search resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Wesley Stull on a heroin trafficking charge and 40-year-old Molly Stone on a possession charge. Both suspects were also wanted on bench warrants in Boyd County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pair are being held at the county jail on $2,500 bond, according to online records.
In a written statement, Woods said he’d “like to thank members of our community for helping us combat this war on drugs.” Anyone with any information about illegal drug trafficking activity may call the sheriff’s department tip line at (606) 939-4023 or the department directly at (606) 739-5135.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse issues, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline is 1-800-662-4357. The service gets folks in touch with resources to address addiction to drugs and alcohol, along with free referrals.
(606) 326-2653 |