CEREDO A suspected heroin peddler in Ceredo is behind bars following a multi-jurisdiction drug investigation.
Authorities in Kentucky and West Virginia took 44-year-old Brian Walker into custody late Tuesday, after a weeks-long investigation into a source of a heroin/fentanyl batch that was “recently plaguing Boyd County and surrounding areas,” according to a news release.
Sonja L. King, 40, of Ceredo, was also taken into custody for heroin possession. According to the news release, King is Walker’s girlfriend.
Officers with the Tri-State Narcotics Team, the FADE Drug Task Force, the Violent Crimes and Drug Trask Force West, the Ceredo Police Department and the West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation, which culminated in a search warrant being executed in the 100 block of D Street, the release stated.
About 58 grams of heroin/fenantyl mix, a quarter pound of marijuana, paraphernalia, $7,000 cash and a stolen pistol were turned up in the search.
Walker has been charged in West Virginia with delivery of heroin. Both he and King have federal charges pending as well, the release states.
DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jack Sparks said in the release that the drugs were being trafficked in Ceredo-Kenova and in northeastern Kentucky.
“It doesn’t matter on which side of the river you deal drugs or live on. If you are a narcotics trafficker, DEA TNT will eventually pay you a visit,” Sparks said. “The days of moving back and forth across the river, dealing drugs in one state and returning to another are over.”
Sparks also stated authorities believe the drugs are a “deadly cocktail of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and benzodiazepam.”
The TNT consists of drug officers with the Russell Police Department, the Raceland PD, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA.