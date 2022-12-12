After a slow and steady few weeks, local jails appeared to have returned to their usual high intake levels — typical for both Boyd County and Big Sandy Regional.
This weekend’s roster included the expected court skippers but had an uptick in DUI’s and suspected drug traffickers.
The people appearing below have only been accused of crimes and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• David A. McGlynn, 35, of Glasgow, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• William A. Neal, 25, of Ashland, was arrested Friday and charged with a probation violation on a felony offense.
• April M. Zambrano, 43, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication and simple possession methamphetamine.
• Robert S. Perry, 54, of Ashland, was arrested Friday and charged with public intoxication.
• Jonathan P. Meade, 22, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 worth of items. Meade had an outstanding case in which he is charged with second-degree burglary.
• Desmond D. Magee, 27, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday as a federal inmate intake.
• Andrew J. Riebe, 30, of Ashland, was booked Saturday for failing to appear in court.
• Sean D. Eplion, 26, of Chesapeake, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and first-degree strangulation.
• Jonathan B. Maynard, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on several bench warrants and a contempt of court charge.
• Courtney M. Gedeon, 25, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Angela S. Moore, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• James N Moore, 53, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on several charges including third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an unspecified drug, tampering with physical evidence and prescription drugs not in their proper container.
• Joshua S. Wallen, 42, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of theft by deception-cold checks and receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000.
• Carly D. Skeens, 24, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of contempt of court and receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000.
• Erica W. Ward, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, license to be in possession and menacing.
• Travis Stubbins, 56, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Marcus E. Sparks, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Gary H. Thompson, 40, of Louisville was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Johnathan L. Ratliff, 56, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a charge of third-degree burglary and two counts of failing to appear in court.
• Joshua Howard, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on three contempt of court charges.
• James M. Martin, 48, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on charges of violating an emergency protective/domestic violence order and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Carter County
• Steven Tanner, 39, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a charge of violating a emergency protection/domestic violence order.
• Billy Griffith, 57, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate intake.
• William R. Sloas, 51, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on several charges including identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an unspecified drug, DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance and no registration receipt.
• Ronald L. Horn, 49, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle with an expired drivers license, possession of marijuana, DUI, failure to wear seat belts, insufficient head lamps, improper turning, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates or receipt and two counts of failure to pay court costs.
• Tammy L. Oney, 54, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen firearm, DUI, and other traffic related offenses.
Greenup County
• Kelly D. Lancaster, 41, of Tollesboro, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Dennis W. Darby, 45, of Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on multiple charges including a fugitive warrant, failure to maintain insurance or provide registration, DUI, operating on a suspended license and failure to wear seatbelts.
• Frank Coburn, 39, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on charges of failure to appear charge and driving on a suspended license.
Rowan County
According to the Rowan County Jail’s website, no inmates were booked over the weekend with the last arrest recorded being last Monday.