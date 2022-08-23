IRONTON The Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man accused of shooting at a Rock Hill Middle School teacher Tuesday morning.
Jerrino D. Johnson Jr., 31, of South Point was apprehended at his residence at 1:40 p.m., according to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Johnson will be lodged at the Lawrence County Jail on an attempted murder charge- a second-degree felony, according to the release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The report states that as the investigation progressed, evidence led to Johnson — the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
On Tuesday at about 7 a.m., the female victim was en route to her job as a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School.
The teacher began to feel ill as she traveled along Route 93 when, according to the press release, she pulled over in a gravel lot near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.
That’s when shots rang out.
The victim advised police that she was parked close to a walking path when an unknown male donned in camouflage, even covering his face, approached her vehicle and began to shoot.
The initial press release from Tuesday morning stated the victim fled the scene and returned to Ironton where she was able to meet with investigators.
No injuries were reported despite two bullets entering the car, shattering the back glass and leaving bullet holes in the passenger fender of the SUV.
Rock Hill Middle School was placed on lockdown this morning as heightened alert out of precautionary measures.