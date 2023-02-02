ASHLAND A Boyd County deputy chased a drunk woman found walking along Roberts Drive early Monday in nothing but pajama bottoms and a tank top, according to court records.
At around 2:30 a.m., a deputy on patrol found 19-year-old Alyssa J. Ozmun, of Booneville, walking along Roberts Drive underdressed for the weather. A citation shows the deputy stopped to ask her if she was OK.
Immediately, the deputy notice a strong smell of booze on Ozmun's breath and she appeared unsteady on her feet, court records show.
Ozmun said she was walking to Ashland, but appeared confused when the deputy informed her she was walking the wrong way, records show.
When the deputy asked if she'd had anything to drink, Ozmun got a little ticked before finally admitting she'd consumed "a good amount" and smoked some weed, records show.
As the deputy placed Ozmun under arrest for public intoxication, records show she jerked away from being cuffed and ran away.
The chase was on and the deputy tried to shock her with the TASER, but only one prong hit her so it didn't work, records show.
Records show the deputy tackled Ozmun and took her into custody. Backup arrived along with EMS to check out Ozmun and the deputy, who hurt his shoulder in the scuffle.
After Ozmun was placed in the back of the cruiser, records show she tried to escape.
When another deputy tried to get her under control, court records show Ozmun kicked him in the face.
Two deputies eventually wrangled her and carted her off to the county jail, records show.
Ozmun is being held on a $5,000 bond. She is charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.
(606) 326-2653 |