ASHLAND A suspect authorities said is responsible for a fatal October 2020 fire in Ashland was nabbed over the weekend in Greenup County.
Demetrius Butler, 51, of Ashland, has been on the lam since a Boyd County grand jury indicted him on one count of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree manslaughter in April 2021.
The Daily Independent agreed with Ashland Police and the Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to withhold publication of his indictment in order to not compromise search efforts for the suspect.
At the time of his indictment, Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said Butler is accused of setting fire on Oct. 26. 2020, to a home in the 3000 block of Railroad Street in Ashland, killing his girlfriend Raven N. Warner.
Warner, according to Copley, succumbed to her wounds about a week after the fire.
At the time of the indictment, Copley said authorities were having discussions about whether or not Butler's charges would be upgraded down the road. Copley was contacted Monday, but did not return any calls.
Butler was picked up by Flatwoods Police and booked early Saturday at the Greenup County Detention Center. Butler's case has not been put on the docket in Boyd County as of Monday.
At the time of the offense, Butler was on paper for convictions of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Court records show in April 2018, Butler fired a gun during a fight in the 500 block of Deal Street. Following the shooting, Butler — known as “Ray Ray” — ran into the woods near Simpson Road and stashed the gun under a trash can, a police report shows.
Ashland Police identified Butler based on witness descriptions and found him inside Ken's Mart, records show. The police report in that case shows he had priors for aggravated robbery, grand theft with a firearm, felony assault and “numerous other felony drug and weapons charges” in Cuyahoga County, Ohio (Cleveland).
That incident happened after Butler finished up an eight-year bid for a cocaine distribution conviction he received in Boyd County, according to court records.
An incident report shows in April 2013, Butler sold crack cocaine to an informant working for the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at a room in the Winchester Inn. Following the buy, deputies swooped in and stopped Butler and the two nephews he rode with, arresting him on a cocaine trafficking charge.
He pleaded guilty to trafficking of less than 4 grams of cocaine in September 2013 and received an eight-year prison sentence, but given his activities since, was given parole sometime prior to 2018.
If convicted on his present charges, Butler faces a maximum of 70 years in prison.
