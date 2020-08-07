GREENUP A man suspected to be hopped up on meth Monday called the police on people attempting to steal his truck — possibly shadow people — ultimately landing himself in jail, according to a criminal citation.
The man then tried to bribe officers to get out of the charge, the citation states.
Greenup County deputies wrote in a citation that early Monday, 39-year-old Ryan J. Cornwell called the law to report that people were attempting to break into his house and push his truck down his driveway.
Deputies responded and found Cornwell attempting to push in his front door, according to the citation.
No suspects were found on the scene — however, due to Cornwell’s enlarged pupils and erratic behavior, deputies suspected him to be high on meth, court records show.
Methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, is known to cause psychosis. Frequently, when one goes on a run with crystal meth, the lack of sleep can cause a psychotic break.
Cornwell attempted to FaceTime a photograph of the incident on his phone, but it would not pull up, records show.
A struggle ensued when deputies placed Cornwell under arrest, the citation states.
Once at the Greenup County Detention Center, Cornwell told the deputy he'd give him $100 if he could “tell the jail it was a mistake and to take him,” records show.
Cornwell then raised the offer to $150, then $200 before issuing a final offer of $400, the citation states.
The deputy told Cornwell to stop speaking, records show.
Cornwell is quoted in the affidavit as replying, “Hey, I’m not sure whose meth this is in your floor, just know it's not mine, man.”
He then tried to grind the bag full of meth with his foot, records show.
Cornwell was charged with falsely reporting an incident, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), tampering with physical evidence and bribery of a public servant.
Bond is set at $5,000 in his case.
Back in June, records show Cornwell got himself into similar trouble after reporting to an ex-girlfriend that his house was being broken into. Deputies found no burglar but did find a gun — which is a no-no since Cornwell is a convicted felon, records show.
