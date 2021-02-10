A Russell man tried to book it from his booking at the Boyd County Detention Center, according to a criminal citation.
The suspect is believed to have had a case of hot hands at a local Walmart, but wound up having cold feet at the jail house door, records show.
On Friday, Ashland Police arrested 25-year-old Levi G. Perkins on shoplifting charges, after he was pinched by loss prevention at the River Hill Walmart for stealing a hunting jacket and hat, court records show.
When the officer took him to the Boyd County Jail, he had Perkins stand outside the squad car, so the officer could check the back seat — the action is considered standard protocol, the citation notes.
As soon as the officer was through, court records show Perkins slipped his cuffs and made a run for it, refusing to heed the officers’ orders, records show.
The officer caught up to Perkins about 50 yards away and took him back into custody, records show.
Perkins was then booked on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree criminal mischief and shoplifting less than $500 in value.
Perkins is being held at the county clink on $1,000 bond.
