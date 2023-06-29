CATLETTSBURG A man accused of busting open an officer's eye with a belt wrapped around his fist was finally arraigned in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Brian R. Helms, 38, was told two weeks ago by Judge John Vincent that he did not qualify for the public defenders' office and needed to find his own attorney.
At a hearing via Zoom Thursday, Helms again told Vincent he did not have an attorney and needed one appointed. After a brief bench conference with public defender Whitney Davis, prosecutor Rhonda Copley and Helms's father, the judge determined he qualified.
Helms, of Ashland, is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection with a May assault on a city police officer. The assault resulted in the officer chipping a tooth and a bleeding heavily from the eye.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 20.