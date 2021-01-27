GREENUP An Ashland man was charged Monday after state police said he fired a BB gun into the home of a grandfather and his two grandchildren back in July 2020.
A complaint warrant filed by Kentucky State Police shows 19-year-old Cayden A. Robertson fired eight rounds of a Daisy BB gun through a window into the home on Aqualoop in Greenup.
The BBs nearly struck two kids sitting on the couch directly in front of the window, according to court records.
When the grandfather confronted Robertson, records show he shot him in the shoulder.
Robertson then fled and hid the gun, his sweatshirt and a bandana in some bushes, according to the filing.
Authorities later tracked Robertson down on Frye Road, where he reeked of marijuana, the complaint states.
On Monday, Robertson turned himself into the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.
Robertson has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, which are class D felonies punishable with between one and five years in prison. As of Tuesday, Robertson appears to have been released on bond, according to online jail records.
While typically not as deadly as their pellet guns and firearms, BB guns have been known to kill — according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, four people are killed per year by either BB guns or pellet guns.
