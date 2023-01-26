ASHLAND Knowing something about an artist’s background can be very helpful in understanding their work.
It’s true with the art of Sydney Kendrick, a Logan, Ohio, artist who has shown her work in the area.
Kendrick, 25, is mostly self-taught and pursuing a career in art. She works in a variety of media, but loves oils, which she recently discovered.
“Oil was a medium that was a game changer for me,” she said, noting the slower drying process was appealing. “I clicked right into it and I love it so much.”
Kendrick considers herself a surrealist.
“I want my artwork to tell a story, whether that be my own or another,” she said. “I tell stories with symbolism. Colors symbolize things and objects might be perceived in ways they’re not normally perceived.”
Her series called “What Not to Eat” features a variety of fruits and vegetables she can not eat because of an illness.
“It’s basically everyday objects, fruits and vegetables, and I turn them into little creatures or monsters,” Kendrick, whose Ehlers-Danlos syndrome limits what she can eat, said. “From there, after I choose the subject matter, I would make a list of physical attributes one through 20 and then roll a (20-sided die) and have two attributes of each. That’s how I created them.”
Kendrick keeps a sketch book of ideas with plenty of room for thumbnail sketches.
“Ideas can come from many reasons. Sometimes, I realize I want to create an art piece specifically for something, a theme or something,” she said. “So I research it.”
She noted sometimes she discovers other meanings in her work as she learns about the subject.
She has displayed her work at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center and the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center. At the next gallery show, she will display another piece from her “What Not to Eat” series, as well as a new piece titled “The End is the Beginning.”
Meanwhile, Kendrick offers some tips for viewing art.
“If there’s an artist statement, read it. It will explain a lot,” she said. “Just take a second and really think and really look at something. What really brought the artist to go in this direction? What made them want to create this? What kind of symbolism does it have for you? What story does it have to tell? Also, think about what your own meaning of it is, which is just as important.”