The Bowling family had to get creative in order to celebrate Rusty’s 5th birthday this year.
Rusty Bowling was diagnosed with stage-four high-risk neuroblastoma earlier this year, and had surgery to remove his adrenal gland above his right kidney on May 20. He turned 5 on May 26.
“We knew he would be in Cincinnati during his birthday,” said MaKayla Bowling, Rusty’s mother, referring to the children’s hospital. “They said he may get to come home between surgery and chemo, but he didn’t. We saw everyone else doing it for his birthday so I thought to do something like this.”
Rusty’s parents said they wanted to take precautions when planning a celebration for him because of his condition and because of the pandemic.
“She (MaKayla) put a feeler out and everyone was on board,” said Joe Bowling. “She started planning about two weeks ago. With his going back and forth to the hospital, it’s hard to tell when we could do it. It just seems like right now was the best time.”
MaKayla said they decided to give the birthday parade a try and decided to surprise him. She said the newly 5-year-old had no idea firemen, policemen and other members of the community would come out and celebrate his birthday with him.
The Bowling family just got home from the hospital on Saturday and they said Rusty has been doing better than they could have expected. They said his doctors are thrilled and the surgery went better than expected.
Rusty will be going back for another round of chemotherapy in a few weeks.
“If he wasn’t bald you wouldn’t know anything was wrong with him,” said Joe. “He is riding his dirt bike and he is acting like normal 5-year-old boy. The chemo had him down a couple days, but his immune system comes back up, and he is hell on wheels.”
His family said he is taking his treatments well and is happy with his progress.
(606) 326-2651 |