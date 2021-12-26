GREENUP The group working to beautify the City of Greenup received a donation from the city in the amount of $1,000 on Tuesday.
Mayor Lundie Meadows presented the check to Amy Dowdy to help with the group’s many projects.
“The winter fundraiser will be for a mural of a paddlewheel boat on the river side of the Masonic building,” Dowdy said.
The group will be selling hot dog lunches and home baked goods at the Lions Club building in Greenup to help raise funds.
The hot dog lunch will be on the second Tuesday of each month, and be by donation only. Dowdy said that the Lion’s Club donated the use of their building for the lunch fundraiser beginning in 2022.
Dowdy also said when classes begin again in Greenup schools, students will begin working on an 8-by-8 mural of the old courthouse.
“Amy and the committee have far exceeded my expectations,” Meadows said. “It is an awesome thing they have going on, and we hope with our support they can continue to do the great things they are doing.”