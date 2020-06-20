Danita Miller of Catlettsburg and Lisa Toppins of Chesapeake, Ohio, met when their children both attended Grace Christian School in Huntington.
“Danita was making costumes for their plays at school and we started talking,” Toppins said. “I told her I liked to sew and she got me involved in making costumes.”
Toppins, a fourth-grade teacher at Burlington Elementary School, and Miller are making masks to protect from COVID-19.
A shortage of some materials has led them to work together to get the materials they need, not just with one another, but with any seamstress they can.
The women, who are quilters, have attended quilting workshops and retreats and met others in the region with similar pursuits with whom they could swap materials.
“We started pooling our resources and making masks for different people,” Toppins said.
Miller said she had quite a collection of materials left over from making costumes before the mask making began in earnest, which got them on their way. Elastic was what she had the most of and it was the item most in demand for mask making.
Eventually, they discovered Atwood Rope Co. in Millersport, Ohio, which sells elastic for face masks.
She said she also was looking for a place to supply wire to go across the bridge of the nose.
“Like a wide, twisty tie,” Miller said. “My husband had just finished a bag of doughnuts and he said, ‘Would this do?’ and he showed me the top of the bag. It was like floral wire.”
She discovered another store in Worthington, Minn., that made wholesale items that looked similar. The owner sent her a sample; it turned out to be 200 feet.
“They later retooled part of their production to make the right size for nose pieces and started selling them to the public,” she said.
Masks made by Miller have reached a wide variety of people she’s thought of who needed a mask.
“I’ve made more than 300 masks,” she said, noting many have gone to Lily’s Place and Cornerstone Hospital, a long-term care facility in Huntington. “I’ve made them for John Mandt, the man who owns Stewart’s Hot Dogs. I’ve made them for the UPS man. He was delivering supplies to me and I asked if he wanted or needed some.
“Then, I started thinking about people who I knew who are nurses or worked in doctors’ offices and some people I know at St. Mary’s in the pacemaker clinic.”
Those who received Miller’s masks spread as quickly and as randomly as the network of seamstresses who share resources. She learned of a local doctor whose daughter worked in a hospital in Syracuse, N.Y.
“They were totally without PPE, so I made 10 or 15 for them,” she said.
Her cousin, who is a manager at a pharmacy in Columbus, asked if she would make some for him. Her cousin’s husband, a fireman, needed some, and another cousin who works at the county health department wanted some, too.
Miller said it takes 15 or 20 minutes to make a mask, depending on what pattern is used.
“I’ve looked at every tutorial they have and kept making modifications to make it look better and fit better,” Miller said.
Toppins said she has made about 150 masks — some for her mother and her elderly friends, some for nurses, sonographers and other medical personnel at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“Some of them didn’t have masks at all,” she said. “Later, they got one N95 each and started putting fabric masks over them to help them stay clean.”
She also made masks for employees at the Toyota plan in Putnam County, W.Va.
“I think it’s kinda neat how people work together to make the face masks and share elastic,” she said.
(606) 326-2661 |