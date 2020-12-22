ASHLAND A federal grand jury delivered an early Christmas present Dec. 16 in the form of a superseding indictment in a local drug case.
In mid-November, a grand jury sitting in Ashland handed up a two-count indictment against 24-year-old Isiah Bare and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Tabatha Smith, in connection to a September drug raid in the Russell area.
The couple was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Last week, a grand jury stuffed five more charges inside Bare’s stocking — including federal gun violations.
The grand jury charged Bare with three counts of distribution of ice — not the kind found at the North Pole — and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the indictment, Bare was in possession of at least four guns, all pistols. In addition to the little more than $12,500 the grand jury signed off on for asset forfeiture, the guns are up for seizure as well, per the indictment.
Bare and Smith were hit with with state court charges after the Russell Police Department, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Fivco Area Drug Task Force and the DEA raided their home and seized 100 grams of drugs, according to authorities.
Previously, Bare gained a bit of infamy after escaping from the Boyd County pokey in December 2018 by climbing up a pipe and onto the roof. He was caught after enjoying 12 hours of freedom at his girlfriend’s house, per news reports.
With the federal system lacking parole, Bare probably won't be home for Christmas if he's convicted on his charges — he faces at least 20 years each for his new meth charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for each gun charge.
