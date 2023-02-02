CATLETTSBURG A former Carter County school bus driver accused of possessing child sexual abuse imagery saw his charges amended by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Darrin Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, had eight counts of his indictment changed from distribution of child sexual abuse imagery to possession of child sexual abuse imagery.
Both charges are still class D felonies, which carry prison terms of one to five years in prison.
The change in the charges doesn't do much materially for the case, according to Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent, who elected to keep Rose's March 20 trial date.
Rose was set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, to be arraigned on the new charges.