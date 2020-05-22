A federal grand jury has issued a superseding indictment Thursday against an Ashland man accused of being the center of one of the biggest drug busts the city has seen in years.
Franklin K. Certain Jr., 36, was arrested in April 2019 after police found 2.68 pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside his home after responding to a report that his two pit bulls attacked his neighbor's cat, according to a search warrant.
The Daily Independent reported the following day that Chief Todd Kelley stated it was one of the larger busts in his more than 30 years in law enforcement. The estimated street value listed by Ashland Police was $243,000 worth of meth, per the news account.
A federal grand jury indicted Certain in October 2019 on charges of one count of conspiracy to distribution more than 500 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, and two lesser charges of possession and distribution.
The other two charges was for conduct that occurred in Greenup County in April 2018, per the indictment.
On the conspiracy and distribution of 500 grams of meth charges, he faced up to life in prison.
In the indictment issued Thursday, the grand jury charged Rikki Wurts with conspiracy and possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine alongside Certain.
Certain's charges remain the same.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Wurts was in the bathroom while officers struggled with Certain and deployed a Taser on him. During the struggle, Certain yelled for her, police said.
Following Certain's arrest, officers said they heard the shower start running, the affidavit states. When asked to exit the bathroom, Wurts said she needed time to get dressed, court records show.
Upon exiting the bathroom, police noticed her purse was wet, records show. Wurts told police she had it in the shower with her, records show.
A federal judge signed a court order Thursday moving Wurts from the Boyd County Detention Center, where she was awaiting trial, to federal custody through the U.S. Marshal's service.
