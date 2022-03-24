Superintendents are calling on legislators to fully fund public education and not divert funding to charter schools.
“Education is an investment,” said Bill Boblett, Superintendent of Boyd County Schools. “If we don’t properly fund and educate our kids, what’s going to happen down the road?”
Boblett called the public school districts the “backbone of our community.”
As the General Assembly works through the final days of the regular session, bills are moving faster than in previous weeks.
“So, of course, our focus here in Greenup County, and for all public schools, is to make sure that our students are adequately funded so that we can offer the very best programs to them and the best working environment for our staff, which of course also impacts our community,” said Traysea Moresea, Superintendent of Greenup County Schools.
The House version of the budget for the biennium is significantly different than the Senate version. A good portion of the House budget is preferable to superintendents over the Senate. Though a few lines of the Senate budget do outdo the House. The Governor’s budget, however, outdoes them both.
SEEK funding ties back to the KERA act of 1990. SEEK “is a formula-driven allocation of state provided funds to local school districts,” according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“If we looked at inflation … the SEEK formula should actually offer $4,700 per student,” said Moresea. “Right now, they're offering $4,100 per student with the possibility of going up $4,200 per student, and that's actually the highest they've ever offered. So they're very behind on funding public schools.”
Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget gets closer to the number Moresea shared and wants. Beshear’s executive budget places the number at $4,300 in 2023 and $4,500 in 2024.
The total allotment toward SEEK general fund is different from the two sides of the legislature. The House is allocating a little over $198.5 million more than the Senate for the 2022-23 year and a bit over $139 million more than the Senate in 2023-24.
Dr. Paul Green, Carter County’s superintendent, added that the bills to change the formula of how that funding is calculated will help school districts like Carter not see a significant drop in funding. House Bill 703 changes the SEEK allotment from being based on average daily attendance to membership.
House Bill 639 helps districts that have seen significant enrollment losses since the pandemic began. The funding has been determined by 2018-19 numbers. Carter County is one of many districts that have seen a significant drop in membership. The bill would lessen the blow of lower funding.
Kindergarten is only funded for a half-day traditionally in Kentucky with the exception of the current school year. The legislature voted to fully fund full-day kindergarten for this year. Now the issue is back in the legislature and being debated again.
Incorrect comments about how kindergarten shouldn’t be funded because its naps, snacks and playtime have circulated. Moresea called it a slap in the face as superintendent and couldn’t imagine how kindergarten teachers felt hearing the comments.
“In our kindergarten classrooms, our students are learning to read, our expectations for kindergarteners, when they exit kindergarten they are readers on grade level, readers that are ready for the first grade,” said Green. “I would challenge anyone to come to our kindergarten classrooms and see anything other than high-level learning and expectations happening in our classrooms.”
The superintendents say maybe many decades ago there was napping in kindergarten, but not for 30 years or so.
Boblett said, yes, students have recess, but that time is spent learning.
“There is instruction that goes on even if it is time on a playground, that’s instruction for kids,” said Boblett. “There’s social skills that they learn, there’s all kinds of skills they learn when they are playing, doing things outside like that, that are needed.”
The school districts pick up the tab for the other half of the day, and Moresea said that often comes out of the local tax dollars. All three superintendents expressed the importance of full-day kindergarten for the students and their education. Moresea adds that the benefit extends to the families and the district.
“The working-class parent cannot afford to send kids to kindergarten so many days and then find a sitter for the other days,” said Moresea. “It's difficult for them if we did half-days, not to mention that would be double transportation that we would have to pay for to get kids home in the middle of the day, pick up new students. And that's not funded either. So our best option is to keep it at five days a week.”
Transportation is only partially funded by the state and the school districts pick up the rest of the tab, explained Moresea.
Greenup’s district funds picked up about $61,000 in transportation expenditures last year, Moresea said. Rural districts put more miles in to pick up fewer students. Greenup bus drivers travel more than 1,400 miles a day.
“We’re not as large as Greenup, but we definitely have the back roads and places in Rush and out Route 3 that we have to go and we may only pick up three kids,” said Boblett. “It still costs the same if you pick up three or 30, but we do that. Not fully funding transportation is difficult on school districts.”
With the rise in gas prices across the nation, the district is eating more costs than planned.
Funding for Career and Technical Education Centers, specifically renovations, differ significantly within the budgets. The House budget has funds allotted for assistance in renovating Local Area Vocation Education Centers (LAVEC).
Twenty centers applied for a total of $75 million last year and nine were awarded grants. Lawrence County was one of those who received funding last year. The 11 remaining applicants are listed to receive up to $10 million in the House budget. Boyd and Carter County School Districts are both listed on the House budget to receive the full $10 million.
These assistance funds are removed from the Senate budget, a significant blow to both school districts. Both districts are in great need of updating their current buildings in order to be able to offer up-to-date technology programs and expand offerings to students, according to the superintendents.
Green said it is disappointing to see the Senate leave that funding out, and said the district desperately needs the funds to upgrade the center.
“Our intention is to grow our Career Tech Center, we’re adding multiple pathways for next year,” said Green. “However, without a new facility, other pathways that we would like to offer such as electricity or plumbing, or a variety of other pathways, we do not have the facility to support. We are very limited in what we can add in the future if we do not get this funding and we cannot build and construct a new career tech center or are limited in the scope of that. We want to be able to build a state-of-the-art complex and in order to do that we need this funding.”
It’s important to note that this is a problem for Carter County whether the district consolidates its high schools and tech center into one campus or not. If the schools do consolidate, there are fewer funds for the campus, but it might be easier to pull off, said Green. If the district does not consolidate, the technical center will fall lower on the list of priorities due to needs at the middle schools.
Missing out on funding for the technical center will hamper upgrades no matter the consolidation decision, which is far from ideal. Green is hoping the district will receive the grant listed on the House budget plus the Senate’s number of assistance for East Carter High School.
The House marked nearly $17 million for East Carter High School and the Senate raised that number to just over $27 million. Green said they are relatively confident there will be some amount of assistance for the school when it is all said and done, but the actual number could change. He said the district will take every dime they can get.
Boyd County is in a somewhat similar situation, hoping for the House version of LAVEC funding, and the Senate version of funding for Cannonsburg Elementary. The House has an assistance amount of just more than $8 million for the elementary school and the Senate has nearly $11.5 million.
Boblett said he, like Green, is pretty confident some money will come for Cannonsburg since it’s in both budgets, but won’t celebrate until the money is in the district’s hands. He has cautious optimism when it comes to Cannonsburg. The LAVEC funding, though, is more concerning with one side of the legislature leaving it out completely.
Boyd County is seeking to move its technical center across the road to the same campus as the high school. This will open up more opportunities for students involved in other courses such as AP, Dual Credit and music classes to take part in technical education, too. It also adds class time and lessens transportation logistics from traveling from one side to the other. Boblett said students lose about 30 minutes of instructional time in a trip to and from the technical center.
There is no room for expansion on the property where the current center sits. A hillside, roads and a parking lot surround the Boyd County Career and Technical Center, said Boblett. The district has plans for added career pathways and opportunities for students, but those are stifled without the funds from the legislature.
The Boyd County building is over 50 years old, said Boblett. It has had upgrades, but as the district seeks to get more modern equipment in, the building isn’t ready to support the new equipment.
Green expressed his desire to give raises to Carter County educators, but doesn’t know where to find the money when the funds aren’t being provided.
“They're giving bigger raises to other state agencies, but they're only looking at a 2 1/2% increase for schools, you know, how do they expect us to give adequate raises to our staff,” said Green. “We want to give raises, we want to pass that money along, but if we're only going to get 2 1/2% more … we need more money than that in order to give those bigger raises.”
Moresea said her district has to compete with Ohio’s minimum wage, which has increased and will continue to increase. This makes hiring classified staff such as bus drivers that much harder.
Another aspect is teacher retirement.
Moresea said it’s worrying and people see the fight teachers have to put in, and she said it’s a deterrent for those who otherwise may go into education.
“A lot of people don't realize that, you know, certified people (teachers and administrators) do not pay into Social Security. We do not get Social Security once we retire,” explained Boblett.
The need for funding is continual but is especially aggravated by the passing of House Bill 9, a charter school bill. The bill heads to the Senate.
“Why are we looking at funding those when we’re not adequately funding public school districts?” Boblett said.
Superintendents have to fight each new biennium to be adequately funded. Boblett said he has sent dozens of emails to legislators. He emailed those who represent the area, those on the committees handling the bills and more.
“Oftentimes I wonder how closely our lawmakers in Frankfort are listening to our local people and our local school districts,” said Boblett.
Moresea said she’s contacted legislators and others superintendents with influence. She is continuing to push for the needs of her district and the area but admits it's frustrating to feel like she’s not being listened to.
Boblett said he will fight, and continue to fight for funding for the students in his district as well as others. It’s not just about Boyd County for him, but all students having access to well-funded public education, which he reiterates is an investment into the community now and the future.
Local Superintendents aren’t the only ones advocating against the charter bill in favor of public education. The Kentucky School Board Association, Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky High School Athletics Association, Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are among those who have come out against House Bill 9 and its handling.
“This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue, we have to get beyond that and think about all of our kids,” said Moresea. “Our children are not Democrats or Republicans. Children are just students who need to learn and grow. I don't know how you can put a 5-year-old’s day down as something not important.”
Boblett and Moresea both said their understanding is legislators are being told the full-day kindergarten will be “held hostage” in order to have the charter school bill passed.
Gov. Beshear said, “It's wrong to use the education of a 5-year-old to get something you want.”
House Bill 9, the Charter School bill, has passed the House and is being heard by the Senate as of press time. The full-day kindergarten bill, HB 66, was also working through the Senate as of press time. The budgets will head to a committee to hash out the differences.
