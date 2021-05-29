The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East will be having a Sunrise Service on Monday (Memorial Day) to honor fallen veterans. The service will be conducted at 7 a.m. The service will begin with playing of Reveille, and the National Anthem will be played on the sound system as veterans of the United States Military are honored for their service.
The 201 Engineers Battalion will post colors, and the invocation will be given by Phillip Stevens.
The guest speaker for the service will be Lt Col (Ret.) Whitney Allen, Deputy Commissioner U.S. Army. American Legion Post 93, led by Jim Preston, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, will perform the Laying of the Wreaths. Firing Details and Taps will be by American Legion Post 93, led by Preston, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Closing will be by Frank Kees, Director KVCNE, U.S. Navy, and the benediction will be given by Stevens, and then the 201 Engineers Battalion will handle the Retiring of the Colors. After the service, Post 95 Amvets will provide light refreshments.
Kees said his work at the Veterans Cemetery is a rewarding job, but at the same time it also very sad. Looking out over the lines of neatly marked graves at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East is a source of pride for him personally as well as in the community and the nation because it represents all those American who were willing to answer the call of their country in both peace time and in war. But it also is a stark reminder of how many veterans no longer walk beside their friends, relatives and neighbors.
“We are here to take care of the veterans and their families — that’s the rewarding part,” Kees said. “But sadly, we lose more veterans every single day.”
Kees said he is grateful for all of the support the cemetery receives from local organizations and community members.
“The support we receive is amazing,” Kees said. “Everyone just pitches in whenever we need them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for veterans’ families, Kees said, and this event will be the beginning of helping family members of veterans who died during that time begin to have closure.
“Especially when COVID was full-blown, we weren’t allowed to have services. We went ahead and did the internment and told the families they could have services at a later date in memorial. And most families chose to do so,” Kees said.
The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East did not have a Memorial Day service in 2020, and Kees said that the service this year will help to heal some of the wounds made deeper by the pandemic.
“Events like the Sunrise Service are extremely important,” Kees said. “We can never allow ourselves to forget the sacrifices, and the willingness to sacrifice, of our veterans.”