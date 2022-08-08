OLIVE HILL An Olive Hill man accused of stabbing a man six times this weekend has a criminal history in Carter County, according to court records.
Jared Binion, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked at the Carter County Detention Center Sunday after an assault left a man critically injured, according to local news outlets.
According to Olive Hill Police Assistant Chief Robert Porter, the victim was flown to a nearby hospital after Binion admitted to stabbing him six times.
Binion claims the attack came after an altercation where the victim hit him with a ball bat, Porter said.
This is not Binion's first contact with law enforcement. He has four open cases in Carter County and was out on bond when the crime occurred, according to court documents.
Binion was indicted by a Carter County grand jury in October 2018 with resisting arrest, according to court records.
Binion was also charged with public intoxication in March 2021 after police were summoned to a man staggering in the middle of the road, according to court records. Binion was determined to be a danger to himself and was transported to jail, records show.
Once Binion was transported, he overdosed in the jail parking lot, per the 2021 arrest citation.
The latest incident is still under investigation.
