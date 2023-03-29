SUMMIT Students of Summit Elementary School got a preview of their future opportunities Wednesday morning during a career fair.
Various emergency vehicles and a dump truck sat idled outside the school giving a preview to the shrills of excitement occurring just beyond the entrance.
A main hallway and gymnasium transformed for the occasion into several tables mimicking that of a bustling downtown with a variety of businesses.
Hudson, a fifth-grader at Summit Elementary, held tightly to a notebook utilized to jot down his opinion on the various careers and community members presented on Wednesday.
“Basically there’s stations and kids rotate between them,” Hudson explained.
The day’s purpose, according to the fifth-grader, was to “teach and or persuade you in your life choices.”
Hudson, like most children interviewed on Wednesday, was eager to see police K-9 Inferno who sat obediently next to handler Deputy Zach Mitchell, of Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, in the gymnasium.
Another deputy with the sheriff’s department held up two different styles of handcuffs to a group of students and asked them if they knew the difference between them.
“Yeah, those are fake,” exclaimed one student, motioning to the set of cuffs with a dangling chain between the cuffs.
“Nope, I carry these every day,” corrected the deputy, later explaining that the use of handcuff sets were dependent on the size and strength of “bad guys.”
With intent listeners leaning in and seemingly hanging on to every word uttered by the deputy, he explained when a K-9 like Inferno may be deployed.
Mitchell used various hand signals that resulted in Inferno either sitting or laying down as the other deputy explained Inferno’s scent training that aid the department in locating narcotics, unusual items and, again, “bad guys.”
Across the gym, a local animal shelter provided a couple puppies who earned “oohs” and “aahs” from passing children.
Also inside the gymnasium were representatives with King’s Daughters lab showing science-esque activities like what germs look like under a microscope; a table over was a florist arranging bouquets with student input, bank tellers, a cosmetologist, Texas Roadhouse’s marketing team, the health department and Cannonsburg Fire Department were dispersed throughout.
Outside the gym, Carsyn, a fourth-grader, spoke with The Daily Independent briefly, motioning to the table assigned to Dixon Insurance. “He gets to be his own boss,” she beamed.
While the judge and animal shelter (thanks to the puppies) were highlights to Carsyn, she is eager to become a teacher.
Teacher Jordan Stevens found it important to speak to students about not only the “fun things” involved with teaching but the challenging parts as well.
“It helps them know how tough it is,” Stevens said.
Nine-year-old Julianna’s eyes lit up with excitement when she heard news of senior Judge Marc Rosen’s presence in the building as she has aspirations of becoming a lawyer.
“Really?” she responded when told of the judge’s table. But the “ambulance people” were also on her radar when it came to her potential highlights of the morning.
Emma, a fourth-grader, said the morning was all about seeing what people do. She said she enjoyed everything from the dump truck to — again — the puppies.
“I want to be a vet because I love animals and I want to help them,” she said.
School counselor Deana Sexton agreed with Emma in the importance of providing students with as many options as possible.
“There’s more than just a teacher or doctor,” Sexton explained, elaborating that while those careers were certainly obtainable, it was important to provide as many community based opportunities as possible.
The career-based festivities have been in the works for months, according to Sexton, who said the selection and rudimentary work started in October.
In addition to career introduction, Sexton said the day allowed for parent involvement as many of the volunteers had children in the school.
Sexton said Summit Elementary is regularly involved in providing future endeavor possibilities to children including college campus tours, military recruitment tools and an introduction to Boyd County’s Technical school programs for students that may be interested in a trade as opposed to a traditional college education.
Christian, an 8-year-old, was eager to see King’s Daughters lab set up and any “science thing” as he has hopes of becoming a mechanical engineer for NASA while Wesley, 9, wished to become a police officer.
Julie Profitt, coordinator for Family Resource-West, said many of students ideas and aspirations come from watching their parents, therefore they may not otherwise know what opportunities are truly available to them.
Outside the jam-packed gym another group of students listened to a county road worker accompanied by his famous dump truck. He explained the tri-axle truck and took a pause in his lesson to ask each student what their future aspirations were.
After cycling through a few responses he said, “Whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve it.”