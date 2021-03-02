SUMMIT The Dollar General on U.S. Route 60 in the Summit area is closed for “thorough third-party cleaning,” according to Dollar General Corporation’s public relations department, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our thoughts are with our employee, and we wish them a quick recovery,” the company wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “Upon learning of the diagnosis, we closed the store for a thorough third-party cleaning and plan to reopen the store at the conclusion of that cleaning. To protect the privacy of our employee, we are not disclosing any specific information regarding their identity or health status.”
Dollar General wrote to The Daily Independent that “our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, customers and local communities has remained our top priority” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Visit dollargeneral.com for more information regarding the company’s COVID response.
“Our COVID-19 paid sick leave policy supports employees awaiting COVID-19 test results, caring for an immediate family or household member or at home due to their own diagnosis, with pay for regularly scheduled hours while impacted by COVID-19,” wrote the company. “We continue to monitor the situation and update our measures as the situation unfolds.”