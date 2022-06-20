July 1
5 p.m. — Carnival, Ashland Riverfront.
July 2
8 a.m. — Registration for 10K/5K race, 1701 Central Ave.
8 a.m. — Registration for pickleball tournament, Central Park courts.
Other activities on the Ashland Riverfront.
2 p.m. — RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling.
2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.
2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.
7:30 p.m. — Riley Clemmons.
9 p.m. — Danny Gokey.
July 3
2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.
2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.
7:30 p.m. — 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
9 p.m. — Tommy DeCarlo of Boston singing the band’s classics.
July 4
2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.
2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.
7 p.m. — Filmore.
8 p.m. — Patriotic Tribute.
9 p.m. — Russell Dickerson.
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks.