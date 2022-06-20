July 1

5 p.m. — Carnival, Ashland Riverfront.

July 2

8 a.m. — Registration for 10K/5K race, 1701 Central Ave.

8 a.m. — Registration for pickleball tournament, Central Park courts.

Other activities on the Ashland Riverfront.

2 p.m. — RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling.

2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.

2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.

7:30 p.m. — Riley Clemmons.

9 p.m. — Danny Gokey.

July 3

2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.

2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.

7:30 p.m. — 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

9 p.m. — Tommy DeCarlo of Boston singing the band’s classics.

July 4

2 to 5 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center free health screenings.

2 p.m. — Food vendors, children’s inflatables, games, specialty booths and carnival.

7 p.m. — Filmore.

8 p.m. — Patriotic Tribute.

9 p.m. — Russell Dickerson.

10:15 p.m. — Fireworks.

