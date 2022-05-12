ASHLAND The 33rd Summer Motion will be July 2-4 on the Ashland Riverfront, with gates opening at 2 p.m. each day.
The only event not on the riverfront will be the 10K/5K race, which will begin with registration at 8 a.m. July 2 at 1701 Central Ave., and pickleball tournament, which also will begin with registration at 8 a.m. July 2 at Ashland Central Park courts.
Different music will dominate each day: July 2 is Contemporary Christian night; July 3 is classic rock night; and July 4 is country.
Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters will be on site each day from 2 to 5 p.m. offering free health screenings: blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.
Other activities will be:
July 2
2 p.m. — RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling
7:30 p.m. — Riley Clemmons
9 p.m. — Danny Gokey
July 3
7:30 p.m. – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
9 p.m. – Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston – The Classic Hits of Boston
July 4
7 p.m. — Filmore
8 p.m. — Patriotic Tribute
9 p.m. — Russell Dickerson
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks Show – Largest in the Tri-State Area.