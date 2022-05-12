0705SummerMotion0839.jpg

Fireworks at Summer Motion in 2019.

 FILE

ASHLAND The 33rd Summer Motion will be July 2-4 on the Ashland Riverfront, with gates opening at 2 p.m. each day.

The only event not on the riverfront will be the 10K/5K race, which will begin with registration at 8 a.m. July 2 at 1701 Central Ave., and pickleball tournament, which also will begin with registration at 8 a.m. July 2 at Ashland Central Park courts.

Different music will dominate each day: July 2 is Contemporary Christian night; July 3 is classic rock night; and July 4 is country.

Each day activities will include a carnival, food vendors, specialty booths, children’s inflatables and games. King’s Daughters will be on site each day from 2 to 5 p.m. offering free health screenings: blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Other activities will be:

July 2

2 p.m. — RJ’s Entertainment and Promotions presents Pro Wrestling

7:30 p.m. — Riley Clemmons

9 p.m. — Danny Gokey

July 3

7:30 p.m. – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

9 p.m. – Tommy DeCarlo Singer of the band Boston – The Classic Hits of Boston

July 4

7 p.m. — Filmore

8 p.m. — Patriotic Tribute

9 p.m. — Russell Dickerson

10:15 p.m. — Fireworks Show – Largest in the Tri-State Area.

