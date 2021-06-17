ASHLAND As Independence Day approaches, the Summer Motion committee has announced limited activities for the annual event.
Ruby Deerfield, co-chairman of the event, said fireworks will be presented at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Ashland Riverfront. However, no spectators will be allowed at the riverfront, nor will any vendors or musical acts be presented because of COVID-19 precautions.
“This year’s spectacular fireworks displays will be bigger than ever,” said Chuck Charles, Summer Motion co-chairman.
“Sometime later in the summer we will try to have a summer night concert in Central Park on a Saturday," Deerfield said. There are no performers lined up for the concert yet and no date has been set.
During the July 4 fireworks display, Deerfield said iHeart radio will play music from past Summer Motion performers. Those stations include WTCR, Kee100 and B97.
"Summer Motion plans to be back on the Ashland Riverfront in 2022 even bigger and better," Deerfield said.