ASHLAND Summer Motion’s signature fireworks display will be returning with a bang, as the Summer Motion Committee announced it will bring the annual tradition back to the riverfront this year.
“It has been a difficult year as we battled the COVID pandemic, and we felt we needed to at least provide this as a bright light for the community at this time,” stated the committee in a news release.
The area’s largest fireworks will blast off on the Fourth of July and can be viewed from anywhere in downtown Ashland, however, since the fireworks will be shot from the shore at the riverfront instead of the river, no spectators will be allowed at the riverfront for safety reasons, according to the release.
The entertainment on the riverfront will be put on pause for another year, too, because of the coronavirus. The executive committee said it had to base its decision on current CDC guidelines. Thousands gather every summer on the riverfront for the free big-name concerts. Current logistics make it impossible to social distance under current requirements.
Even though restrictions may ease going into summer, the committee had to decide to proceed or delay the concerts now because of having to book the entertainment.
Placing the concerts on pause for the second year in a row is not the end of the popular Summer Motion Festival but only another delay until everybody can gather safely again, said committee co-chairpersons Ruby Deerfield and Chuck Charles.
“We appreciate the understanding of the community and the committee will be making plans to be the best festival possible in 2022,” said the committee.