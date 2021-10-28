Highlands Thomas Legacy

Highlands Museum and Discovery Center Director Carol Allen, left, and Curator Heather Whitman accept a donation from brothers Doug, second from right, and John Crawford, great-nephews of Jean Thomas, also known as the "Traipsin' Woman." At last month's Foxfire Festival, Doug Crawford was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Matt Perkins declaring Sept. 24, 2021, as "Jean Bell Thomas Day." Crawford decided the perfect home for the proclamation would be the museum, which has a permanent display dedicated to Thomas and the American Folk Song Festival in Ashland, which she founded.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

