ASHLAND The long awaited substation in east Ashland was placed on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue on Thursday.
East Central Community Watch will house officers from Ashland Police Department and staff from city code enforcement. The center was added as an extra layer of security in the community. The community center will also have a small community playground with new equipment for children to use.
“I think it’s a great addition to east Ashland,” said City Commissioner Marty Gute.
The project was approved in the 2018 amended action plan for the Community Development Block Grant in November 2018.
“We are really excited the impact it will have on the city,” said City Manager Mike Graese. “We want to thank those with Economic Development and the city staff [who helped] make this happen.”
The idea for the police substation sparked out of a community neighborhood watch meeting in cooperation with the Ashland Police Department in June 2018. It was reported more than 50 people from east Ashland joined together with Ashland city leaders at Central Baptist Church and discussed ways to combat crime and blight in their neighborhood. The meeting ended with the revitalization of the Neighborhood Watch in east Ashland, along with city leaders and APD taking valuable feedback from citizens and turning it into the idea of the substation.
“I think it’s a great addition to east Ashland. It will give a police presence and a code enforcement presence, so citizens can come freely express their concerns,” said Gute. “Citizens all wanted something like this in east Ashland and now it’s become a reality. We are following the voice of the people in east Ashland.”
