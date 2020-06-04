Ashton Eugene Hicks, 32, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born April 23, 1988 in Ironton, Ohio; a son to Rhonda Ison Hicks of Greenup, Kentucky and William (Patricia) Hicks of Willow Wood, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Ho…