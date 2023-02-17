HUNTINGTON August will heat up with regional films as The Appalachian Film Festival is being relaunched after a decade of dormancy.
The main festival will be Aug. 18 and 19, with a special festival-ending Sunday brunch with screenwriting workshop with Mickey Fisher.
“With the relaunch in 2023, we are accepting films that reflect and celebrate the Appalachian region, searching for filmmakers or projects from the contiguous counties that comprise Appalachia,” Rachel Allinder, director of the Appalachian Film Festival, said. Allinder also is the CEO of Foundry, the nonprofit hosting the festival at the Jean Carlo Stephenson auditorium in downtown Huntington.
Categories are student, music video, short and feature length. Official selections for the 2023 Appalachian Film Festival will be screened during the festival.
Winners will receive a Blenko Glass Appy — a piece of custom hand-blown glass from Blenko Glass Co.
“Best in Fest” can come from any of the four categories. The winner of “Best in Fest” will receive a $500 cash prize, as well as a Blenko Glass Appy. Awards will be given at the end of the evening.
The relaunch of the festival comes during a renaissance of filmmaking around the 13-state Appalachian region, Allinder said. West Virginia is the only state completely within Appalachia; other states with areas part of Appalachia are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The festival originally ran from 2003 through 2013 and featured such films as “Winter’s Bone” (Kentucky native Jennifer Lawrence’s film debut), “The Last Ride” (about Hank Williams, Sr.) and provided a first screening for several now-industry veterans, including Ohio native Fisher, a well-known screenwriter and creator of CBS series “Reverie” and “Extant.”
To submit a film, visit filmfreeway.com/AppalachianFilmFestival.