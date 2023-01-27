RUSSELL The Greenup County Joint Planning Commission has approved the proposal by the owners of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to subdivide the property, making way for the eventual purchase by Addiction Recovery Care.
Following the reading of the decision by Russell Mayor Ron Simpson, the council voted to table the reappointment of the city's representatives on the board, including chairman Tom Saylor.
The decision by the commission stated that the subdivision proposal met all legal requirements and would lead to the property to contribute the city's tax roles. It stated the "not in my back yard" arguments made against ARC provided "no viable reason to deny" the approval of the request.
The decision by the joint planning commission is final — Saylor told The Daily Independent that, legally, all decisions by the commission are final, however in the past they have put it up to local governing bodies to make the decision.
Saylor said in this case, Russell City Attorney Tracy Frye told the commission that it is legally its final decision, therefore the commission didn't leave it up to Russell as a recommendation.
When the appointment for the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission and the Russell Board of Adjustment came up — both share members between the two boards — council member Don Fraley asked the council to go into executive session.
After a roughly 15-minute closed-door session, the council voted to table the vote on the appointments.
A representative for ARC for comment could not be reached.
While support from the council for ARC appeared to be strong in 2021, when the subdivision proposal for a subdivision came up in late 2022, it led to packed public hearings with many in attendance expressing safety concerns for having a drug rehabilitation center in their town.
