RUSSELL Corbie Stull has spent more than five decades in hair styling.
On Friday, his Bellefonte Academy of Beauty closed it doors, marking 30 years of business under Stull. It will reopen under new ownership soon.
A crowd appeared at Bellefonte Academy of Beauty in Russell to celebrate Stull’s success in his career. Stull, who has been battling cancer recently, put the business up for sale and is focusing on retirement.
“I love all of you, let’s get started on the haircut then open the champagne,” Stull said as he entered the door.
“This business means everything to me,” he said.
It started small and then grew as time went forward.
Stull, a Russell native, started doing hair at the age of 21. He said being in the business has made him aware that every day is not the same.
“It ain’t never the same from day to day, you always have to keep learning,” he said. “To be successful in a business like this you almost have to marry it.”
He said dropping out of college and pursuing another path presented an open door to something else that he fell in love with.
“I quit school at University of Kentucky and my parents freaked out; nobody in our family had graduated college,” he said. “So I quit UK and started beauty school and that was the funniest time of my life, I really enjoyed what I did.”
He said he appreciated the community’s support for the business, he added.
“They have been wonderful”.
Stull has owned multiple businesses in the northeastern Kentucky area.
“I’ve had a whole lot of businesses,” Stull said. “I had a beauty shop, tanning bed, a video business, convenience store, beauty school, vapor store and restaurants.”
As Stull was being prepped for his final haircut inside the school, he called all instructors to come up and cut a piece of his hair. One by one, the instructors came up and cut his hair.
Annie Collins, who is now working at ACTC, has spent a little more than a decade working with Stull and said he has influenced the way she teaches as an instructor today.
“When Corbie taught me in school, I remember when I went to my state board and I was taking my written test that I could hear him saying all the funny things he would say in class to help us remember stuff, and that is something I carry with me as an instructor. I always try to use some of the things he would say,” she said. “He really influenced the way I teach.”
Collins went to beauty school with Stull in 1998 and when she graduated he asked her to come back and be an instructor. Six years later, after graduation, she returned, she said.
“He is amazing/ When I walked through the door here I never felt more welcome in my life, he had a huge impact on me,” she said, teary-eyed. “It’s rough, the best time of my life was when I was here.”
Ruth Meenach, a former student of Stull’s, was among the crowd at the beauty trade school. She said Stull has impacted her life.
“I just want everybody to know how much Corbie has impacted so many people,” she said. “I owe so much to him for the business I have now and I want everyone to know what such a great person he is.
“I remember all of the little tricks and details that he taught us,” she added. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him. He is such an inspiration, not just to the cosmetology world but the whole general public.”
Bellefonte Academy of Beauty closed its doors to the public on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
The beauty school will reopen soon under new ownership and a new name.