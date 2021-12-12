Northeastern Kentucky public school districts announced they are working together to help families and students affected by the tragic tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The project is called “Stuff the Bus.”
Schools will be stocking buses with supplies to send a support “caravan” across the state to those in need, according to the #TeamKentucky announcement. Each district is collecting specific items.
Donated items should be sent to your child’s school or the district office by Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Among the participating local schools (and specific items) are:
• Ashland: Personal hygiene items, socks
• Boyd County: Water
• Carter County: Coats, hats, gloves
• Fairview: Shelf stable food, toiletries
• Greenup County: Toys
• Johnson County: Water
• Lawrence County: Cleaning supplies
• Lewis County: Coats, hats, toys
• Martin County: Stable food items, toiletries
• Paintsville: Blankets
• Raceland: Water
• Russell: Water