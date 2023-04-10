COLUMBUS Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky won the Top Studio Spirit Award at the Rainbow National Dance Competition on March 31 through April 2.
The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won the Industry Dance Awards People’s Choice Award from the judges for having the dance best representing the entire competition with exceptional talent, choreography and showmanship.
In addition to winning 41 overall high point and title awards, the dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won solo, duet/trio and group honors.
Group winners
The Studio Senior Company — IDA People’s Choice Winner, 1st and 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Large Group 12-14, Best Choreography Rising Starz Level, Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Contemporary, Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Gracie Higginbotham, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Rachel Music, Macy Newman, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett, Zoe Wilds and Willow Wilson.
The Studio Senior Small Company — 1st Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Small Group 15-19, Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Rachel Music, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson and Brooklyn Tackett.
The Studio Teen Company — 1st Overall Elite Starz Small Group 12-14, Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Contemporary, Double Platinum Elite Starz Small Group Jazz, Rainbow Judges Choice Award and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Ashtyn Meadows, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.
The Studio Senior Tap Company — 4th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Large Group 12-14, Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Musical Théâtre, Rainbow Judges Choice Award, NYC All Stars and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett and Willow Wilson.
The Studio Senior Hip Hop Company — Double Platinum Rising Starz Large Group Hip Hop. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Paisley French, Preslee French, Gracie Higginbotham, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Ashtyn Meadows, Macy Newman, Kaitlyn Pullin, Norah Kate Smith, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett, Zoe Wilds and Willow Wilson.
The Studio Junior Company — 2nd and 5th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Large Group 9-11, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Jazz, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Lyrical, Rainbow Judges Choice Award and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Makenna Rambo, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Bentlee Waginger, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.
The Studio Junior Hip Hop Company — 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Large Group 9-11, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Hip Hop and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.
The Studio Junior Tap Company — Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Tap. Members are Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy, Avery Thompson, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.
The Studio Petite Company — 1st Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Large Group 6-8, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Lyrical and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Large Group Jazz. Members are Teagan Castle, Lily Ferrell, Addison Gillum, OliviaNichols, Davy O’Bryan, Eden Pickett, Paisley Shannon, Ella Stephens, Rylie Swords and Preslie Worthington.
The Studio Mini Company — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Small Group 5 and younger, Best Costume Starz of Tomorrow Small Groups and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Small Group Open. Members are Tylyn Barnett, Ella Blanton, Lydia Holbrook, Nora Parnell, Layna Quillen and Chevy Riley.
Duet/trio
Paisley French and Preslee French — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Duet/Trio 15-19, Double Platinum Elite Starz Duet/Trio Jazz, NYC All Stars and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Lexie Claxon and Preslee French — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Duet/Trio 12-14, Double Platinum Elite Starz Duet/Trio Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Emerson Dickess and Kinsley Waller — 1st Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow
Duet/Trio 9-11, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Duet/Trio Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Keira Bell and Makenna Rambo — Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Primary Duet/Trio Musical Theatre and NYC All Stars.
Blair Ibarra and Addison Kingery — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Duet/Trio 6-8 and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Duet/Trio Jazz.
Solo
Paisley French — 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 15-19, Elite Starz Senior Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Lyrical, Hollywood Dance Experience All Star and NYC All Star.
Kaeli Huff — 9th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 15-19, Rising Starz Senior Dancer of the Year Finalist, Platinum Rising Starz Solo Contemporary and NYC All Star.
Sydney Hobbs — 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 12-14, Elite Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Preslee French — 7th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 12-14, Teen Elite Starz Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Jazz and NYC All Star.
Mia Stephenson — 8th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Starz Solo 12-14 and Double Platinum Elite Starz Solo Contemporary.
Kendall Snoddy — 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Lexie Claxon — 13th Overall Highest Scoring Rising Starz Solo 12-14, Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical.
Reanna Allen — Platinum Rising Starz Solo Musical Theatre.
Ashtyn Meadows — Platinum Rising Starz Solo Lyrical.
Norah Kate Smith — 6th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 12-14, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical and NYC All Star.
Eden Holbrook — Starz of Tomorrow Teen Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Sawyer Hobbs — Rising Starz Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Rising Starz Solo Musical Theatre.
Aaliyah Wolfenbarker — 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 9-11, Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Kinsley Waller — 5th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 9-11, Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Emerson Dickess — 15th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 9-11, Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist, Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Contemporary and NYC All Star.
Bentlee Waginger — Starz of Tomorrow Junior Dancer of the Year Finalist and Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Musical Theatre.
Kaelyn Snoddy — Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Paityn Mabery — Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Jazz.
Harper Paige Highfield — Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Tap.
Avery Thompson — Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Addison Kingery — 9th Overall Highest Scoring Starz of Tomorrow Solo 6-8, Starz of Tomorrow Petite Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Lyrical.
Blair Ibarra — Starz of Tomorrow Petite Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Musical Theatre.
Ella Blanton — Starz of Tomorrow Mini Dancer of the Year Finalist and Double Platinum Starz of Tomorrow Solo Novelty.
Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky selected as All Star Dancers are invited to participate in dance experiences in Hollywood and New York City. These awards are chosen by the judges for dancers displaying a passion for performing on stage with excellent dance technique.
The Studio of Dance Kentucky in Raceland is directed and owned by Natalie Pence. Instructors and choreographers at The Studio of Dance Kentucky are Natalie Pence, Emily Stephenson, Nicole Smittle, Jennifer Downey and Macy Newman.
In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, The Studio of Dance Kentucky offers recreational dance classes for ages 2 and older.