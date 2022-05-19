COLUMBUS Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky won the Industry Dance Awards Best Open Performance at the Kids Artistic Revue National Dance Competition May 13 through 15 at the Davidson Theatre.
In addition to the IDA Award, dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won 27 Overall High Point Awards in solo, duet/trio and group competition.
Group Winners
The Studio Senior Company: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Large Group 15-19, Best Costume Intermediate Large Group and Line, Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Lyrical, Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Emily Bloss, Lexie Claxon, Kayla Coffee, Kaylee Dickison, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Ashtyn Meadows, Rachel Music, Kaitlyn Pullin, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Senior Small Jazz Company: 3rd and 10th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Small Group 15-19, IDA Best Open Performance, Elite Top First Elite Small Group Open, Elite Top First Elite Small Group Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Kayla Coffee, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Rachel Music, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Senior Small Tap Company: Best Costume Elite Small Group and Elite Top First Elite Small Group Musical Theatre. Members are Kayla Coffee, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Kaitlyn Pullin and Brooklyn Tackett.
The Studio Senior Large Jazz Company: 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Large Group 15-19, Elite Top First Intermediate Large Group Lyrical, Top First Intermediate Large Group Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Emily Bloss, Kayla Coffee, Kaylee Dickison, Paisley French, Lynzi Justice, Emory Kirk, Rachel Music, Kaitlyn Pullin, Brooklyn Tackett and Emma Vance.
The Studio Teen Jazz Company: 2nd and 5th Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Small Group 12-14, Elite Top First Secondary Small Group Contemporary, Elite Top First Secondary Small Group Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Ashtyn Meadows, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.
The Studio Teen Tap Company: 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Small Group 12-14, Elite Top First Secondary Small Group Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars. Members are Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.
The Studio Petite Jazz Company: 1st and 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Primary Large Group 6-8, Most Entertaining Primary Large Group and Line, Elite Top First Primary Large Group Lyrical, Elite Top First Primary Large Group Jazz and Judges Choice Award. Members are Keira Bell, Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Makenna Rambo, Kaelyn Snoddy, Kinsley Waller and Aaliyah Wolfenbarker.
The Studio Petite Tap Company: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Large Group 6-8, Judges Choice Award and Elite Top First Primary Large Group Tap. Members are Emerson Dickess, Harper Paige Highfield, Sawyer Hobbs, Blair Ibarra, Addison Kingery, Paityn Mabery, Kaelyn Snoddy and Kinsley Waller.
Duet/Trio Winners
Paisley French and Brooklyn Tackett: 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Duet/Trio 15-19, Elite Top First Elite Duet/Trio Jazz and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Emily Bloss, Lynzi Justice and Emma Vance: 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Duet/Trio 15-19, Top First Intermediate Duet/Trio Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Lexie Claxon and Preslee French: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Duet/Trio 12-14, Elite Top First Intermediate Duet/Trio Jazz, KAR Convention Scholarship and Hollywood Dance Experience All Stars.
Blair Ibarra and Addison Kingery: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Duet/Trio 6-8 and Elite Top First Primary Duet/Trio Jazz.
Solo winners
Paisley French: Elite Miss Dance, 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 15-19, Elite Top First Elite Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Brooklyn Tackett: 16th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 15-19, Elite Top First Elite Solo Contemporary and Elite Top First Elite Solo Lyrical.
Rachel Music: Intermediate Miss Dance, 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 15-19, Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Contemporary and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Emma Vance: 10th Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 15-19 and Top First Intermediate Solo Lyrical.
Preslee French: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Intermediate Solo 12-14, Intermediate Miss Teen Dance, Elite Top First Intermediate Solo Jazz, Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Sydney Hobbs: Secondary Miss Teen Dance, 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Solo 12-14, Elite Top First Secondary Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Reanna Allen: 1st Runner-up Secondary Miss Teen Dance, 4th Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Solo 12-14, Elite Top First Secondary Solo Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Kendall Snoddy: 3rd Runner-up Secondary Miss Teen Dance, 5th Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Solo 12-14, Elite Top First Secondary Solo Lyrical and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Lexie Claxon: 4th Runner-up Secondary Miss Teen Dance, 9th Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Solo 12-14 and Elite Top First Secondary Solo Lyrical.
Mia Stephenson: 7th Overall Highest Scoring Secondary Solo 12-14 and Elite Top First Secondary Solo Pointe.
Ashtyn Meadows: Elite Top First Secondary Solo Lyrical.
Sawyer Hobbs: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 9-11, Primary Miss Junior Dance, Elite Top First Primary Solo Musical Theatre and Hollywood Dance Experience All Star.
Paityn Mabery: 2nd Runner-up Primary Miss Junior Dance and Elite Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.
Kinsley Waller: 1st Overall Highest Scoring Primary Solo 6-8 and Elite Top First Primary Solo Lyrical.
Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky selected as All Star Dancers are invited to participate in dance experiences in Hollywood, California. These awards are chosen by the judges for dancers displaying a passion for performing on stage with excellent dance technique.
The Studio of Dance Kentucky in Raceland is directed and owned by Natalie Pence. In addition to Pence, instructors and choreographers at the studio are Nicole Smittle and Emily Stephenson. In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, The Studio of Dance Kentucky offers recreational dance classes for those 2 and older.