RACELAND The Studio of Dance Kentucky will present its spring recital, “Let’s Dance!,” at noon Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center at Raceland-Worthington High School.
“Let’s Dance!” is the second annual performance of dancers from the studio. Dancers ages 2 and older will perform a variety of routines showcasing jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, ballet, pointe, contemporary and musical theater.
A solo and duet showcase on Saturday will feature award-winning performances from dancers of the competition company. The solo and duet showcase show starts at 3 p.m.; admission is free.
Natalie Pence, owner and director of The Studio of Dance Kentucky, praised her students.
“Our students at The Studio have been working hard all year long and we are excited to showcase their talents to our community in a show everyone will enjoy,” she said.
In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, the studio offers recreational dance classes for those 2 and older.
In addition to Pence, instructors and choreographers at the studio are Emily Stephenson, Jennifer Downey, Macy Newman and Nicole Smittle.
Reserved seats are available, while quantities last, at The Studio of Dance Kentucky at 100 Rams Blvd. on the campus of Raceland-Worthington Independent School District.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger; children 2 and younger are admitted free on an adult lap. Tickets will only be sold at the door on the days of the shows if seating is available.
For more information, call (606) 585-7464.