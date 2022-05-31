Four local high school students were named to the 35th Anniversary class of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts.
Students from 71 counties across the state will be immersed in the arts. A rigorous schedule full of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures will keep students busy. Attendees will participate in one of nine disciplines: Architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental music, musical theatre, visual art or vocal music.
Caroline Pullem, from Ashland Blazer High School, was selected to participate in the film and photography discipline. Devoyne Montgomery, of Ashland Blazer, was selected for instrumental music. Russell High School's Brooklyn Tackett will participate in dance. Hayden Watkins, of Rowan County, will attend for drama.
They are set to attend the three-week school this summer on the campus of the University of Kentucky. They will attend one of two sessions put on through June and July.
“Since 1987, nearly 7,250 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts-intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships,” a press release stated.