Local middle and high school students showed off their high levels of intelligence on the big stage.
Last weekend, the Governor’s Cup Academic meet was full of brainy kids with a competitive drive to win. Over the course of the weekend, local teams made history and set their sights on new goals.
Russell High School was the highest ranking team from Northeastern Kentucky finishing fifth with a total of 28.5 points. The points came through a fifth-place future problem solving and six students placing in the top 10 in their subject testing.
Seth Derscha placed second in the state in writing composition, Arnav Dharmagadda placed third in social studies, Jacob Nance placed seventh and Seth Derscha placed ninth in science, and Arnav Dharmagadda placed seventh and Jacob Nance places eighth in general knowledge.
“It was great to be able to go back to Louisville for in-person competition, since the 2020 season was canceled and the 2021 season was virtual only,” said Barnett. “You could feel the excitement in the air from the officials, coaches, and upperclassmen who were returning. It was a great opportunity for younger students to see what “Gov. Cup” is all about—the team dynamics, the thrill of competition, the camaraderie, and of course, the awards with Governor Beshear handing out trophies and congratulating the students.”
The individual testing plus the future problem-solving results landed Russell in fifth place overall. This is the eighth time in the last decade, with the 2020 finals being canceled, that Russell has placed fifth or higher at the state level, according to Russell Coach Kirk Barnett.
Russell’s future problem solving team of Audrey Abbott, Arnav Dharmagadda, Vinessa Fressola and Delaney Hetzer advanced to the FPSPI International Competition on the campus of Massachusetts in June.
“The FPS team was the defending two-time state champion going Ito the finals,” said Barnett. “The FPS International topic will be ‘antibiotic resistance’ for competition, so the students will be researching this topic in greater detail as they prepare.”
The students have returned to their classes on Red Devil Lane, and are looking forward to getting to work for next year’s series.
“It’s also encouraging to see our students excited to jump into preparation for next year already,” said Barnett. “Both underclassmen and rising 8th graders have expressed their desire to begin practice because of the excitement generated at Governor’s Cup finals.”
Paul G. Blazer High School placed just behind Russell in the sixth place slot totaling 26.25 points, edging Johnson Central in the seventh-place slot with 25 points. Blazer finished the quick recall competition in a four-way tie for fifth.
“I am so proud of this team for everything that they overcame these last few years. In preparation for Region and State, they amazed me with their unmatched dedication to surpassing anyone's expectations,” said Ashland Coach Eric Lambert. “They have been the ones to push for longer practices, more scrimmages, and new study materials.”
Lambert shared a story that shows the dedication of the team to defeat not only the odds but their fiercest rivals.
“The morning of the State Sweet Sixteen match against Johnson Central they showed me what they were made of,” said Lambert. “The match began at 8:30 a.m., but Senior Joslin Wireman told her team to be up and ready to practice at 7 a.m. I felt they needed the rest, but the team insisted that sleep could wait til the bus ride home. After trading losses with Johnson all season, the Tomcats gave the Eagles their best, in a 53-34 blowout. The team's insistence on the extra practice paid off! That is who this team is... the never-quit, non-stop, blue-collar workhorse team who is willing to give it all to reach their goals. They just set their goals for next season, so look out Louisville!”
The team’s leader will graduate, but Lambert shares that they will be in good hands as Anna Bocook, a current freshman will fill Wireman’s leadership role.
“(Bocook) is the youngest player Ashland has had, during my time, to score so many points for their team,” shared Lambert. “Anna has a bright future ahead of her, as she is one of the hardest working students I have ever coached.”
Bocook not only started on the quick recall team but took second in arts and humanities and sixth in language arts. Wireman placed sixth in arts and humanities. Hannah Laney was tenth in the state in science and Ace Farris was tenth in social studies.
“This group had a small number of Seniors and a much larger number of Freshmen than usual, but the upperclassmen stepped up as leaders and the underclassmen showed what dedication and hard work could do,” said Lambert. “Having such a young group gives us a lot of fuel to head into next season, ready to repeat and surpass our achievements this year. Sixth place in our state is quite an achievement for us, but it is far from the finish line for this group!”
At the middle school level, Boyd County made history in quick recall. The team was the first in school history to make it to the quarterfinals and be one of the top eight teams in the state.
“It was an honor and privilege to represent the northeast corner of Kentucky,” said BCMS Coach Andy Lyon. “The performance of this team is a reflection of their hard work and dedication, and their level of trust in one another. The field was competitive and to be among the top 16, let alone the top eight in this tournament was a huge accomplishment.”
Lyon shared that the students want to make Boyd County a known program consistently in the top four to six in the state. They are working on their team events, but also on the individual testing.
“We have had some students place in testing and make it on stage in the past, and this year we had a few get close to placing,” said Lyon. “Yes, this is disappointing for any student to make it close to placing on stage and not getting the opportunity to walk across the stage and get more points for your school; but it could also be one of the biggest motivators to build on the success of this year as these students continue with Governor’s Cup. It also does not take away from the amount of work that went into getting these students to Louisville in the first place — getting to participate at State is an honor.”
Lyons said the team has a variety of interests and takes part in other activities. They take difficult courses and are exploring interests and careers in a plethora of areas. They are athletes, artists, musicians, historians, and STEM students, he says.
“They all take difficult courses in school and are leaders amongst their peers. But they all come together to use their talents to make a competitive team that prioritizes improving and growing the program beyond what it was when they arrived,” said Lyon.
The students stay after school, fit in study time in 15- or 20-minute intervals when they can and “take pride in their preparation and understand that it is important to represent their school in this manner,” said Lyon.
Lyon said the team wants to walk across the stage at the state level as one of the top schools. Three members will return to the middle schools level, they are already beginning to prepare for the next competitive season. Lyon is hopeful other students such as incoming fifth-graders are having their interest peak as they see the success of the older students.
The eighth-graders on the team will head to join the young high school team, which also represented the district in Louisville. Lyons has shared that it takes collaboration at the middle and high school levels, and is grateful for school and district-wide support.
“We have some amazing teachers in our building, supportive parents and community members who help these students prepare as well as make sure they are taken care of at competitions, a principal with a clear vision for making our school one of the best in Kentucky, and a superintendent who supports this program with the same vigor as the many other successful programs in Boyd County Public Schools. Doing well in Governor’s Cup is a reflection of not just the efforts of these students, but also showcases the efforts of the people who supported them from Day 1.”
(606) 326-2654 |