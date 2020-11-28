One solution to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be working at Raceland-Worthington schools, and it has been implemented by the students themselves.
High school students have volunteered their time and energy to tutor and mentor students in the lower classes, and the benefits are more than education alone.
“The data shows us that students who are in middle school are too old for day care and yet they are too young to make some of the decisions necessary in the real world,” said Raceland-Worthington teacher Zenaida Smith. “But one common denominator I have found is that parents have to work.”
A problem can arise in such situations with the student who is now learning virtually actually logging onto the computer when there should be, she said.
“Even as an adult, we need a little push sometimes,” Smith said. “And it can be especially hard in that age group. I noticed this was a problem when I was going through the classes, and noticed some weren’t meeting their accountability.”
This was a cause for concern, especially since many of the students in question were known to be good students. And part of a teacher’s job, she said, is ensuring that a student lives up to his or her potential.
“They were struggling,” Smith said. “If we as adults can get dragged down by everything that is going on with the quarantine, then imagine what a child goes through.”
Smith is a sponsor of the Beta Club, Key Club and Spanish Honors Society, and thought those clubs might be an avenue to fill what was becoming an obvious need. The students in those clubs have always exhibited leadership skills, so Smith decided to mention this to them and see what solutions they might suggest. Almost immediately they responded with a mentoring program, she said.
“I just happened to plant a seed,” Smith said. The next thing she knew, the students had researched and identified the students in need and made a schedule for how they could help them.
Ragan Adkins has been Key Club President for three years, is President of the Spanish Honors Society, and is well acquainted with leadership and problem-solving.
“When she came to me with this need I realized that we normally work within our community, whether that be serving Thanksgiving baskets or serving the homeless, but this hits a lot closer to home,” Adkins said. “It’s in our own school district and these are our own students. And it has been a struggle going between in-person and virtual learning,” she said.
“It was even a struggle for me as a high school student. But we have seen that it has been a major struggle for our middle school students as well. Our teachers are doing a phenomenal job, and our administrators as well, but there are those kids who just need that little extra push. So, I got together with the kids that are in our Beta Club and Key Club, and alongside Emma Picklesimer, we decided that this program had to be set up after school.”
Adkins said the reason for this is that it is difficult to log into a student’s class, then pull them out of that class. The after-school option suited the needs of everyone much better, she said. The times are varied, she said, due to the fact that many students in the district play multiple sports.
“Our kids might be on the academic team and play basketball as well,” Adkins said. “So, we had to make sure there were various times during the week they could get their homework done.”
“Of course, we teach them if they need help with their homework, but it isn’t just about that,” Adkins said. “A lot of it is motivation and helping them to get things done. I was actually shocked when I was in a tutoring session because I expected there to be two of three kids. When I logged in and there were a dozen kids, I knew this was something that really needed to be done. It helps build relationships that are very important as well.”
Drew Floyd, another high school student involved in the program, experienced something of an eye-opening experience first-hand while mentoring a younger student.
“I went into the seventh grade meeting one day, and Mrs. Smith asked them if they knew who I was,” Floyd said. “And one kid was a little starstruck and said, ‘That’s our starting point guard.’ It was kind of an eye-opener seeing how big of an impact you can have on a kid. So, when you are there as a guiding hand, it really affects them in a positive way.”
The students involved in the program include: Ragan Adkins (Key Club President and Spanish Honors Society), Emma Picklesimer (Beta Club President), Drew Floyd, Charlee Billions, Kayla Coffee, Lynzi Justice, Emma Vance, Makayla Clark, Brooklyn Bryant, Emily Bloss and Taylor Bouden.
The schedule for tutoring grades 6-8 is as follows: Monday 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday 3 to 4:30 p.m.; and Thursday 6:30 to 8 p.m.