This school year, 10 unique foreign exchange students broadened their horizons by matriculating at local schools. The Daily Independent previously featured foreign exchange students that studied at Boyd County and Ashland Blazer high schools. The exchange students featured today attended East Carter and Russell high schools and come from three continents and four countries.
Education First brought four of these five students to Kentucky. EF international exchange coordinator Kerri O’Neill said, “A lot of these students have studied English before they come here, because a lot of the countries require that in their primary studies.” However, she said studying English and speaking it all day, every day, are very different and they learn that very quickly.
All five played on at least one school sports team including Win Archayata, who played tennis for Russell. Italy's Massimo Notaro was on the Red Devils track and soccer teams, participating in sports he’d never played.
“I wanted to try something new,” Notaro said. At ECHS, former soccer coach Chris Huddle had three new additions to his team with Rodrigo Bitner, Christopher Helms-Olesen and Jacopo Volpato. Helms-Olesen is from Denmark and Volpato’s home country is Italy. In March, Helms-Olesen transferred to a California school.
“Had an amazing experience with the East Carter soccer team. We made it all the way to the state tournament, which I have never experienced before,” Bitner said. Bitner, 16, is from Brazil, home of soccer royalty Pele. “Chris and Jacopo, we grew an amazing bond. Over my time here we got to exchange ways of life and spent a lot of time together.”
“My experience here has been really amazing. I never dreamed I would have grown so close to my host parents and made life long friends,” added Bitner, a sophomore from Jundai, a city of 400,000 that's 4,860 miles from Grayson, but just one hour ahead of the Eastern Standard time zone.
Host dad Brandon Bellomy said Bitner helped around the house.
“He's very family-oriented,” Bellomy said. “My wife's grandparents, he calls them Papaw and Nanny. He was very good with our kid (Aiden). When we got him off the airplane, he could not really speak a sentence at all. He had no clue what we were saying, and within two days he was using a translator and picked things up very quickly.
“He's outgoing, he's very respectful,” host mom Tori Bellomy said.
Archayata initially stayed with O’Neill, her husband Kennedy Odong and their young daughters Lydia and Tigist O’Neill.
“He is such a fun, funny kid,” O’Neill said of Archyata. “The attitude that he had was so good. The thing that was great about Win, and the same thing with Massimo, they did not come here with any preconceived notions of what they thought America was, what they wanted to get out of the program,” O’Neill said.
“I experienced many new things such as new sports, new food, a new school system, making friends who speak a different language and an overall new lifestyle, and I’m so glad I did it. I had made so many close relationships that I was always having fun. I was also excited to experience prom because it is something that we do not have in the Italian schools and I also wanted to take part in the graduation ceremony,” Notaro said.
Notaro missed those things because he went home on April 4.
“I was so sad to leave all my friends and host family so suddenly,” he said. “My host family was the perfect example of kindness and generosity. I consider them as my second family.
“My host siblings are now my best friends,” Notaro said of Vinessa and Enzo Fressola.
Vincenzo Fressola and his wife, Dr. Michele Friday, were Notaro’s host parents.
“I was so fortunate to meet him and his parents in Italy this summer before the program started,” Vincenzo Fressola said. “I'm very much inclined to do all things Italian. My ancestors are all from Italy.”
He also said that it was great to have someone in the house speaking Italian, and that could teach his kids a few words, and help them learn the culture. Notaro's 18th birthday was on March 22 and there was a combined birthday/farewell party.
“I was so happy to see that people tried to come and say goodbye, even through the difficult situation,” Notaro said.
“It was a blessing,” Fressola said. “For us it was intended to be a half a year hosting through December, and of course it was just too good for everybody and he stayed for the whole year until the closure of the schools. We went down to the Caribbean for New Year's, where my wife is from, small island of Grenada.
“He was living the lifestyle of a rock star,” Fressola joked.
After Christmas, Archayata's host family was Shane and Tracy Williams and their son Eric. Tracy Williams said that Eric befriended Archayata after seeing him having lunch alone at school. Archayata came from half a world and 11 time zones away.
“Football (games) actually was his favorite to go to, and we had to teach him the rules, of course, because there's no football there in Thailand. I’m the only child so it was nice to have him at the house, just somebody to hangout with,” said Eric Williams of Archayata, who is also an only child.
Archayata is from Chachoengo, Thailand, a city of 750,000, about 50 miles from Bangkok, Thailand’s capital and largest city with 8.3 million residents.
Notaro is from Castel Maggiore, Italy, a small town in northern Italy, 7 miles from Bologna, a city of nearly 400,000.
About being a foreign exchange student Archayata said, “My mom was interested in it and I want to learn a new culture.”
After finally getting back to Bangkok, Archayata was in quarantine there for two weeks. Thailand, with 70 million residents, has one of the lower COVID-19 death counts (58).
“He really wants to get back to Kentucky,” Eric Williams said. Archayata is interested in majoring in pharmacy at the University of Kentucky.
One thing not new for Notaro was English.
“In Italy and Europe, in general, we start studying English in school since we're little, because knowing this language is nowadays something required in the world. I am currently following Russell High School classes online,” Notaro said last month. “I also have to do work for my Italian school.“
Notaro said he'll have to wait one more year to get his Italian diploma because high school spans five years in Italy.
“In Europe we are influenced by American culture in so many different aspects,” Notaro said. He said he misses Chick-fil-A and Wendy's.
“They were my favorites back in the U.S. In Italy we have some big chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC,” he said. Tori and Brandon Bellomy both agree that Bitner especially liked Texas Roadhouse.
