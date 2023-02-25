WURTLAND From children to adults, hopefuls gathered for a meeting of The Ukulele Club this month to learn the instrument.
“This is exactly what my music teacher, Mr. (Chip) Lewis, told us!” Kenneth Kosobud, a fourth-grader at Russell-McDowell Elementary School, said. Lewis is his music teacher at the school.
Instructor Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension agent for fine arts, said 14 attended the initial meeting.
“They learned two chords, F and C7, then used those two chords to play, sing and act out ‘The Hokey Pokey,” Stephens said. “We had a good time and are already looking forward to our next club meeting on March 6.”
This is not guitar playing.
“You can be more successful more quickly,” Stephens explained. “There are fewer strings. With guitar, you don’t always strum all the strings, but with ukulele you strum all the strings pretty much all the time.”
She said chords are different, set up more like a dulcimer.
“If you play guitar, you can figure out how to play ukulele, but one doesn’t necessarily translate to the other,” she said.
There are several reasons someone might take a liking to playing ukulele.
Volunteer Danny Adkins said he likes the portability.
“It is a small instrument that is easy to get out while you are watching TV and practice without disturbing other people in your house,” he said, and he performed a solo for the group and encouraged them to keep playing and learning.
Stephens noted there is a renewed interest in ukulele playing.
“The draw is mostly that it’s not very complicated. You can learn how to play it pretty quickly and you don’t have to buy an experience one,” she said. A decent-quality ukulele rings up at about $50.
Stephens said several area schools are using ukuleles to teach the basic elements of music in a fun way. “The kids enjoy it and it’s fun,” she said. “They’ll learn about melody, rhythm and harmony. It applies directly to what they’re doing.” They also learn music terms they can use when communicating with one another as they prepare a piece.
Not only are all ages welcome, all levels of ability are welcome and anyone can join at any time.
Ukulele also is a program of 4-H, Stephens said, adding there is a statewide ukulele club. During the COVID-19 lockdown, students carried on their club online. Two local students, Raini Hall and Shelby McCormick, participated.
Stephens, an accomplished musician, said she just “picked up” ukulele for fun.
“I I like it because it’s not a difficult instrument to play and you can learn chords and it’s fun if you want to sing and you can play and accompany yourself,” she said. Nobody will be required to sing in The Ukulele Club, but you’re free to if you wish. But it is helpful.
“When you’re learning an instrument, you’re learning how to feel the beat and time and stay in time with other people,” Stephens said. “Singing leads you through the form of the song and helps keep everybody together.” She said she will sing and other may join her if they like.
“Eventually, it becomes a more natural movement. Eventually, it flows. That’s a benchmark,” she said.
Steve’s Jewelry in Flatwoods has partnered with the program to offer a Greenup ukulele packages. Stephens can provide a certificate for students to purchase an instrument, picks and a case for discounted prices.
Stephens said she hopes the class will be able to present a spring recital for parents and maybe perform at an event like Greenup Old-Fashion Days.