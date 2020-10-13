GREENUP Firefighters are combating a structure fire at 400 Perry Street in Greenup. The building, which used to be the old post office, is an apartment complex.
According to Buford Hurley, the Greenup E-911 director, several fire departments, including Russell, Flatwoods, Greenup and Wurtland, are on the active scene at Stone Side Apartments.
Initially, there appeared to be an entrapment issue with seven people stuck on the second floor. However, according to Hurley, there is accountability for most of them. There are no fatalities reported at this time.
At this point, what started the fire is a mystery, said Hurley.