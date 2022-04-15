Ashland native Alexis Robinson entered the boxing ring for the first time as a professional recently and began her career on solid footing.
Robinson won her four-round bout against a much more seasoned opponent and said she enjoyed her first foray into professional level boxing immensely.
“Professional fights are a lot longer,” Robinson said. She had been used to fighting three one-minute rounds, but on the professional level that became four two-minute rounds. “It was the toughest competition I have faced, and all around it was a different feel. But I enjoyed it, and it was fun.”
Robinson began her road to the ring late last year with training at Fitness World and competing in — and winning — the Toughman Contest in Huntington. This was followed by a string of other wins, culminating in her entering her first professional bout undefeated. Though she enjoys her victory, Robinson said she is still moving forward day by day, focusing on her training and becoming the best boxer she can be. Her days are spent training, coaching youth basketball and spending time with family.
Rather than celebrating her win, one of the first things she did was visit her grandmother because she had not been able to spend as much time with her as she wanted in the weeks leading up to the fight.
The training required to effectively face professional opponents is more intense than on an amateur level, Robinson said. She and manager Corky Salyer knew this, of course, and have been scaling up her workouts accordingly. But Robinson said that on the professional level she has learned mental preparation is different as well.
“I just try to focus on being present,” she said. “I read books and write, and when I am in the gym then I focus on my training 100%. When I am outside of the gym, I focus on everything else in life. I try to stay balanced in everything.
“I think I went through every emotion in the week leading up to the fight,” she added “One minute I would be as happy as can be, then the next minute I might be anxious. And it was kind of battling with that back and forth, over and over. This went on until the fight was over, then that was a relief; like something was lifted off my shoulders.”
The whole experience was useful, however, Robinson said. “I learned that was what this was like, now I can expect it and move forward.”
The mental aspect of professional boxing is something Robinson said she was glad to have learned.
“I think the main thing was I didn’t know what to expect at all,” she said. “I didn’t expect how my emotions would be affected, and I didn’t expect what my opponent would bring.”
Though at the beginning of her boxing career, Robinson is no stranger to learning different aspects of sports. She played basketball from middle school forward into a four-year college career at Colorado and then played professional basketball overseas for two years. She said there are differences between the sports, but the experience in one serves her well in the other.
Salyer said one of the specific ways he tried to prepare Robinson was scheduling sparring sessions in the weeks leading up to the fight.
“I was trying to give her a taste of what it was going to be like,” Salyer said. “But I told her from the beginning that there was no way I could truly tell her what it was going to be like. That is something that has to be experienced first-hand by the individual boxer.”
Now that Robinson has experienced it for herself, he said that is a solid foundation from which they can help her grow into the champion boxer he knows she can become.
“She’s a champion now,” Salyer said. “Now we need to make the whole world see that.”
“It felt really good,” Robinson said, “but I try to always be realistic, too. I know there are a lot of things I can improve on, but I am happy with myself. And I’m happy to say that I am on the way to achieving my goals as a professional boxer with my first win.”
Salyer said Robinson has a solid understanding of her strengths and weaknesses and is a confident and talented fighter. He also pointed out that she is too humble to tell people just how talented she is.
“Her opponent had nine MMA (two professional and seven amateur) fights under her belt,” Salyer said. “And I don’t think people realize what that means. Alexis was fighting an opponent who was trained to take a punch — really hard punches and multiple times.” In addition to this, Salyer pointed out that MMA gloves are much smaller than boxing gloves, another factor that speaks to the toughness of her opponent.
Robinson said community support for her career has been amazing.
“Honestly, I feel like I have an insane amount of support already,” she said. The Facebook and Instagram messages are always a high point of her day. People can also reach out to her through her email, she said, at alexis.robinson.0123@gmail.com.