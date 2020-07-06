Eddie Paul Harr, 85, of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away July 1, 2020, in Woodland Oaks Health Care in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Truitt, Kentucky, Aug.. 13, 1934, a son of the late Albert Oscar Harr and Anna Daniels Harr. Paul was a member of the Greenup Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witne…