CATLETTSBURG Residents of Catlettsburg now have more of their city to enjoy. A recent, low-cost reclamation project on the river side of the city’s floodwall has opened an area some 10 city blocks in length for residents to use in comfort and safety.
“I always said that I wanted to clean up the city where it was needed and help the people of Catlettsburg take pride in and enjoy their city,” Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day said. “This is one of those projects, and it is a way to give the city back to the people who live here.”
Day said that Kenova Mayor Tim Bias assisted the Catlettsburg Road Crew with the loan of equipment and a crew of workers to remove the brush that had taken over the area. Day said the wonderful riverfront was there all along but had become so overgrown that it was seldom used.
“It was a really low-cost project,” Day said. “After the cleanup, we just hauled in some dirt and gravel.”
When driving into the reclaimed area from the 26th Street opening in the city floodwall, the opened area stretches for blocks in either direction.
Moving in the direction toward Ashland, the gravel drive leads down to two separate large areas that can be utilized for any number of different venues.
Turning toward the opposite direction, it is a broad roadway with a freshly seeded grassy area that looks out over the conjunction of the Sandy and Ohio rivers. From that vantage, residents and visitors can look out and see three states within the same unique view.
Day said she wanted to make the space available to residents of the city, and she said its ultimate use is up to them.
“Where we go from here is up to the people of Catlettsburg,” Day said. “We are going to sow more grass and put out some picnic tables for people to sit and enjoy the view. But as far as what else is done here, I am wide open to suggestions.”
Day said any ideas residents have, they should feel free to share either on her Facebook or the city’s Facebook pages. “We are even open to suggestions on what to call the space,” Day said.
In addition to the picnic tables, Day said the city will eventually install benches, handrails and other things to help Catlettsburg and its neighbors enjoy what Day calls a “hidden gem.” She said she also thought a glider-style swing would make for a pleasant way to spend the afternoon enjoying the riverfront.
Exactly how the area shapes up will depend on input from the city’s residents. And some of what she has heard already touches on perhaps a duplication on the riverside of the beautiful floodwall murals seen entering and leaving the city. The possibilities, she said, are endless.
“We have three flagpoles coming,” Day said. “And of course, one of them is going to be for the Catlettsburg Wildcats. And we will put out trash cans for people to use after they picnic or eat their lunches here.”
Day said she can truly appreciate the beauty of the riverbank and understands why famous local author Billy C. Clarke wrote about it. Her hope is local residents will rediscover what Catlettsburg can truly become.