RUSSELL Babe Ruth called his shot in 1932.
A different kind of shot was the subject of a baseball-themed event at The Lantern at Morning Pointe.
“Strike Out COVID” was the motto as Morning Pointe staff members and residents received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning — for some, it was their first dose and for others, it was the second and final inoculation.
Greg Gibson, a Major League Baseball umpire and Boyd County resident, received approval from MLB to dress in full umpire uniform and make an appearance on Wednesday.
Baseball highlights played on the TV in the lobby as staff members, sporting apparel featuring various baseball teams, waited to get their vaccine.
Morning Pointe of Russell was the first of 34 campuses across five states in the Morning Pointe community to receive the initial dose three weeks ago.
“We got the vaccination first, and then it was pretty much boom, boom, boom after that,” said Tammy Muffley, Morning Pointe of Russell’s community relations director. “Corporate headquarters is really pushing everyone to get vaccinated. We want to get back to normalcy for our residents, getting visitors and things like that.”
Residents and staff at the adjacent assisted living facility received vaccines on Wednesday, too.
Muffley said both employees and folks who call Morning Pointe home have been eager to get the shots. Side effects have been manageable.
“We feel like (side effects are) a minimal risk compared to residents contracting COVID,” Muffley said.
Gibson, who’s had his initial dose, said he was happy to take part in “Strike Out Covid.”
“Everybody wants to get back to normal,” Gibson said.
Last year was strange for Gibson for a few reasons. He sustained a leg injury in a freak accident, which required a 12-month recovery. He said he’s “ahead of schedule” in the process.
“It’s getting stronger,” he said. “I’m itching to get back. I’ve got five more weeks.”
If MLB starts on time, Gibson will head to Spring Training at the end of February.
“Usually Spring Training is kind of a tune-up for me, but I gotta go actually work this time,” said Gibson, who had replay duties in New York City last season.
“It was weird watching games without fans in the stands,” he said. He encourages everyone to get the vaccine when they can.
Said Muffley: “Any public figure that says, hey, please get this vaccination, is good. We’ve been lucky to have doctors come and talk about it.”
Twenty-five Morning Pointe residents and eight employees have contracted the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.
