Members of the SEIU 1199 WVKYOH voted to end the strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital and return to work. The strike had lasted 29 days. The vote came after an improved offer made by hospital executives on Tuesday.
“Our members stood proudly in solidarity on the strike line and beat back concession after concession. These health care heroes deserve way more than what this hospital finally offered, but we are celebrating the victories that were won,” said Sherri McKinney, Regional Director for the Union. According to a union press release, the hospital backed off its ruthless attack on senior staff by previously refusing to give them a wage increase over the life of the contract.
The Union reported CHH’s new offer included:
• CHH conceded to give everyone an annual 2% increase across the board and add another 2% onto the wage scale, plus increases in the shift differential.
• The hospital also withdrew all of their concessionary proposals including cuts in holiday pay as part of the bargaining process. The only exception to this was on health care. The final agreement ratified Wednesday gives employees premium-free health care until January 1, 2023. Employees will then start to pay bi-weekly premiums anywhere from $22 per check to $176 per check. However, each employee will be able to get that premium reduced by 20%-55% by going through annual health assessment process and earning between $500 and $1,000 off their premiums. The health care plan ratified has reduced deductibles and overall, less prescription cost.
• The hospital’s final offer does dramatically reduce benefits for retirees by taking Cabell Hospital health care from those 65 years and older and replacing it with a $250 stipend they can use to purchase a supplemental plan. As part of the bargaining process Tuesday, the hospital agreed to extend the prescription discounts to the retirees to help offset the cost unpaid by Medicare.
• Those qualifying employees who are retired or will retire between the age of 62-65 will still be able to keep the Cabell Hospital insurance plan but will have to pay $125 per month starting April 1, 2021.
SEIU 1199 WVKYOH released the following statement: “Members of CHH displayed great courage and conviction to walk out on Nov. 3, to stand-up and demand respect and validation for their dignity of work as health care providers. In the past 29 days, they have braved uncertainty of walking off the job, loss of health care benefits and leaving their families and co-workers still on the job. Words could not fully express the pride we all have for each and everyone of the strikers and special recognition and gratitude to all of the members of this great community who stood with us, fed us, kept us warm and prayed for our future. Thank you on behalf of all the CHH striking heroes.”