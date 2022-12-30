Dear Dr. Roach: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip.
During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis.
My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I’m assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.
My question is, what type of diet should I be eating? — B.M.B
Dear Reader: There are multiple medical causes for osteoporosis, but hypothyroidism is not one of them. However, hyperthyroidism is a cause of osteoporosis.
Dry skin and constipation are common with low thyroid levels, but are nonspecific and may also be found in many with normal thyroid levels.
Diet with osteoporosis deserves discussion.
One concern is celiac disease, which can be a cause of osteoporosis, and it is appropriate to consider testing for celiac disease in people with compatible symptoms, which can be subtle.
A gluten-free diet is essential in people with celiac disease and will likely help the osteoporosis in people with celiac disease.
In people without celiac disease, there is good evidence now that a high intake of fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, whole grains, poultry, fish, nuts and legumes has been demonstrated to have a beneficial effect on bone health and provide improvements in bone density as well as a lower risk of fracture.