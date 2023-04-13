Two area schools dealt with suspicious phone calls on Thursday morning, according to school officials.
Wurtland Middle School and Ashland Blazer High School were impacted by the calls.
Wurtland Middle received a strange call on Thursday, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea, with the caller requesting student records.
According to Moresea’s statement on social media, when the call was directed to the board office, the caller stated they would “hear about it on the evening news.”
Greenup County Schools were placed on heightened alert following this call, even though the call did not include any type of threat.
The caller was identified and law enforcement was following up as a precaution, Moresea said on Thursday before noon.
“Although there was no threat or implication of threat to any school, we are being extra vigilant regarding the safety of our students and staff,” Moresea said. “We are grateful to have the support of our police force in place to follow up on these types of situations so they may be taken seriously.”
Ashland Blazer High Principal Jamie Campbell said on Facebook that the school’s resource officer received information that a person made an “odd phone call to APD and that call pinged near our campus.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, I immediately asked our students and staff to remain in our rooms,” Campbell posted.
Campbell said there was never a specific threat against the school.
“Each of our teachers and students responded wonderfully,” Campbell said. “We were cleared and back to regular schedule in about 15 minutes.”